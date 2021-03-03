BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series Back on the card this weekend at Citrus County Speedway







THIS SATURDAY – MARCH 6th: Get ready for for DOUBLE THE SPEED! The Southern Outlaw Winged Sprint Cars will be racing 40 laps for $1,500 to win AND the Sportsmans will also be battling it out in a 50 lap feature for $1,000 to win!! Also featuring the Signsfast Pure Stocks, Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws, O’Reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks AND the Mod Minis!! We are looking forward to an ACTION PACKED night of racing!



CASH ONLY!

Grandstands open at 5:30

Heat Racing starts at 6:30

Features start at 7:30!

General Admission: $15

Ages 7-17: $5

Kids 6 and under: Free!

CASH ONLY!