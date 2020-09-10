

BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shoot out Series makes it return to 4-17 Southern Speedway this weekend



Saturday, September 12th – join us for the Southern Series Winged Sprint Cars, Street Stocks, Outlaw Modified, V8 Bombers, & Thunder Trucks. Ticket prices Sept 12th: Pits – $35. Grandstands- $20 adults, $18 Military, 1st responders, & seniors (All w/ valid ID), $13 students 6-17 (w/ valid ID), children 5 and under are free. Pits open 12pm, Grandstands open 4pm, Heats & Qualifying start 6pm, Racing features begin at 7pm. 4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue ~ where everybody is always welcome. Located at 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982. Just off I-75 between exits 161 & 164. Fast, fresh, family fun – Racing Saturday Nights Under the Lights. Masks are recommended – but are not required. For more COVID precaution measures, please visit our website www.417southernspeedway.com