Bg Products Southern Sprint Car Series set to crown their Champion Saturday night at the 4-17 Southern Speedway









The BG Products Southern Sprint Car is set to close out the 2020 season as the series rolls into 417 Southern Speedway this weekend 12/05/20. Let us know you plan to compete by replying below or contacting Rick Day

The Championship season will conclude at 417 Southern Speedway as many positions are still up for grabs, John Inman holds a 104 points lead and has wrapped up his second championship, there is still a tight points battle in many positions in the top 10,

The 2020 Rookie of the Year will be LJ Grimm driving the Dayton Andrews Dodge / BG Products Platinum 44K No. 88.

There will be open practice on Friday night and Saturdays time line is a follows:

Pit Gates open at 12 noon

Open Practice from 1 to 3 pm

Divisional Practice at 3pm

Front gates at 4pm

Heat/Qualifying at 6pm

Features to follow.

Remember to contact 417 Southern Speedway to reserve you pit park slab for the weekend.

As always please support of great 2020 sponsors: BG Products Platinum 44k, Hoosier Tires, Southern Race Fuels, Sunoco, Dayton Andrews Dodge, Yoho’s U-Pull it and MK Graphics







This Saturday- December 5th come watch as the following classes fight for the 2020 Champion title of their class: Southern Series Winged Sprint car, Pro Trucks, Modified Mini, A-Modified, and Thunder Trucks. Ticket prices 12/5/20: Pits- $35/pp. Grandstands: $20 adults; $18 first responders, seniors, & Military (All w/ valid ID); $13 students 6-17 (w/ valid ID), children 5 and under are free. Pit gates open 12pm, grandstand gates open 4pm, qualifying & heat laps 6pm, and features begin at 7pm. 4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue ~ where everybody is always welcome. Fast, Fresh, Family Friendly racing Saturday Nights Under the Lights. Located: 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982- just off I-75 between exits 161 & 164, across from the Punta Gorda Airport. Face masks are not required, but are recommended.