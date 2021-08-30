Becca Monopoli Wins Florida Pro truck Challenge Series Race as Auburndale Speedway makes the return from Summer Break

 

It seemed to be like the longest Summer Break ever, and you could tell racers and fans alike were ready to get back to weekly racing action.   Auburndale Speedway had packed pit’s and Grand Stands as everyone was ready to get back to racing.  It was a stout field of pro trucks for the Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series race with 20 trucks in the pits.  It was a great race with side by side action through the field.   When the dust settled Becca Monopoli would take the win in the 50 lap feature.

Link to feature race:

https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/163011229306581

 

Race Results:

 

Q Auto & Injury Pro Trucks 50
1. 59x Becca Monopoli
2. 6 Jimmy Frazier
3. 2 Devin Kyle
4. 73 Morgan Guinn
5. 41w Jeffrey White
6. 21 Sammy Coghill
7. 37 Nick Hernandez
8. 21m Daniel McLain
9. 44 Paul Grynewicz
10. 21h Bryton Horner
11. 99 Johnny Marra
12. 69 William Kerns
13. 310 Richard LaVance
14. 5k Kristin Clements
15. 24 Chase King
16. 92 Brennan Pletcher
17. 11jr Carter Brown
18. 4 Brandon Elwood
19. 10 CJ Dickerson
20. 57 Brey Holmes
21. 18 – no register and transponder