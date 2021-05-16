Baer Dominates V8 Bomber race as Guilbault Jr. get career best finish At 4-17 Southern Speedway

Last at 4-17 Southern Speedway in the V8 Bomber race it saw Blaine Baer start in the back and work his way to the front to take the dominating win. There were great battles all through the field. With two to go there was slight contact with VanDevender and Loney that ended up sending the 86 to the back of the field. In just his second career race Jeff Guilbault Jr. pick up his first top three on the track.

The next race will be twin 25’s for the Bombers next weekend at 4-17 Southern Speedway.

Top Three Interviews:

Full Results:

V8 Bomber

Heat 1

1. 92 Jeff Guilbault Jr.

2. 17 Tate Cawthorne

3. 13d Richard LaVance

4. 5 James Owens

5. 96 Eugene Connell III

6. 48 Jesse Gargus DNS

Heat 2

1. 7 Blaine Baer

2. 33 Chris Loney

3. 86 Bubba VanDevender

4. 80x Chad Cummings

5. 22jr Todd Ansel

Feature 25 Laps

1. 7 Blaine Baer

2. 33 Chris Loney

3. 92 Jeff Guilbault Jr.

4. 80x Chad Cummings

5. 17 Tate Cawthorne

6. 5 James Owens

7. 86 Bubba VanDevender

8. 22jr Todd Ansel

9. 96 Eugene Connell III

10. 13d Richard LaVance

11. 48 Jesse Gargus DNS