That’s Right this weekend Auburndale Speedway with racing both Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. FANS will be a loud to return to the speedway so bring a friend and Let’s fill the stands.



Ok everyone not only will there be a return to racing Saturday night as previously posted but Sunday Rex will be holding a special race event at a special price !

Francisco’s Collision Center Purestocks

35 laps $500 to win !

Lil Gator Motorsports Legends Twin 25 lap features !

Scramblers as well !

Grandstands will be $10 gates open at 12 racing at 2 pm !

So make your plans for a full weekend of racing this coming weekend 23rd & 24th !



Attention Pure-stocks ! I am happy to announce Saturday nights regular feature will have a bonus of $100 to the winner and your 35 Lap Race on Sunday will now pay $600 to win as Steve Francisco with Francisco’s Collision Center the division sponsor has put up the extra $200 bucks $100 for each race to the winners ! Thank you Steve !