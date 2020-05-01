Hello everyone ! May 9th we will be firing it back up at The Dale’

Pro-Trucks 50 Laps

Pure-stocks

Scramblers

Mini-cups

Race fans we will be practicing social distancing – If you are with you family that has been together you can sit together. If you have friend coming they need to be 6 ft away.

Masks are not mandatory but they are recommended.

Our grandstands hold 4000 people so 25% capacity should not be a problem but we will be counting and we ask you all to go by the CDC guidelines at restrooms and the concession lines please.

Drivers and crews – one pit slab between every race team. No more than 10 in a pit. Teammates and friends must also have pit stalls between.

Masks are not mandatory but recommended and same CDC guidelines in tech, spotters area, sends, restrooms, tires, fuel and food lines. Please cooperate with these so we have no issue.

We look forward to having you all back with us and we will do all we can to make it a safe and fun night !

We will put out more info on updated schedule next week from there.

Sportsman you will run on the 16th rest will be announced. Night of Destruction is still being worked on for a reschedule date. See you next Saturday !