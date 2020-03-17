Updated info on race cancellations and change to upcoming schedule to allow for the rescheduled event …

Races for March 21st are canceled, the Dave Westerman Memorial Sprint Cars will be rescheduled we are working with the sprints on that date and will announce as soon as possible.

Night of Destruction event for March 28th has been moved to May 16th. To make that work the races for May 16th are canceled, once again the Sprints race will be rescheduled to a later date to be announced.

May 23rd races with the Super Late Models will be moved to June 6th to allow the clean up after the Night of Destruction event.

Updated schedule is on auburndalespeedway.net

This is what we have done for now to make this work out, we will continue to monitor the virus and any changes will be announced going forward. We want you all to take care of yourselves and want the best for everyone !

Please watch the Facebook page and website for any updates ! Thank you !