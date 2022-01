Auburndale Speedway opens Season this Saturday night1/08/22 With the 75 lap $3,000 to win Wheel Man Racing Series Headlining

Make your plans now to head to Auburndale Speedway this Saturday as they open the season with the Wheel Man Racing Series going for 75 laps and $3,000 to win sponsored by County Waste.

Also on the Card is the first race for the A-mods, Pure Stocks, legends and Scramblers.

Hope to see you all out at the races. Sunshine State Racing will be there will you???????