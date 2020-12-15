Auburndale Speedway Makes Schedule Changes for January in cooperation with other tracks to benefit the racers.



Auburndale Speedway 12/14/20 – Attention all drivers and fans !

We want to announce a change in our schedule for January 2021. We were made aware of a conflict with a Sportsman event being held at 417 Southern Speedway Jan. 30th. This date was never posted on the 417 Schedule, or website info which was checked when we made and put out our 2021 schedule at the first of October. We were made aware that Ronnie Bacelo who apparently is helping to promote the event, had posted it on his page in June of last year, then recently it was again posted and began being promoted. This is not a place where Rick Bristol looked when working on the 2021 schedule. He checked the various tracks to see if they had posted any 2021 schedules and looked at big event dates from 2020 that may be on the same date area for the new season and made our schedule. In cooperation we are going to flip flop our two dates Jan. 23rd and 30th. So our Sportsman race will move to the 23rd and the Super Late Model opener will now be the Jan 30th date which also helps with a conflict with a race at Watermelon Capital in GA for Super Late Models. So please check our Website for the update along with our recently added Big Figure 8 event Feb. 12-13th !

We are hoping that in cooperating that courtesy would be returned as the 2021 schedules are being made or a phone call to discuss trying to avoid conflicts would be made. We are working hard to make 2021 a great season at Auburndale Speedway !