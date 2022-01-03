Auburndale Speedway makes plans for 2021 Championship banquet
Auburndale Speedway makes plans to celebrate it’s 2021 Champions at is banquet. Below are the Drivers who are eligible for the Banquet.
Auburndale Speedway Banquet:
The following driver’s are eligible to come to banquet:
Pure Stock:
James Wright
David Williams
Brandon Duchscherer
George Gorham Jr
Coty Martin
Evelyn-Phillip Sorrell
Mini Cup:
Hunter Harmon
Carson Holt
Kendall Wheeler
Landon Ledford
Mod Mini:
Nick Cummins
Kendall Wheeler
Kenny Uhl
Scramblers:
Guy Kolmel Jr
Guy Kolmel Sr
Tj Crews
Matt Miller
Dustin Kirkland
Dave Canfield
Legends:
Robert Jonas
Abigail Jonas
Jesse Martinez
Pro Truck:
Becca Monopoli
Brey Holmes
Kristen Clements
Carter Brown
Bryton Horner
William Kerns
Late Model:
George Gorham Jr
Becca Monopoli
Ron Lofquist
Kendall Anderson
Brandon Anderson
Brian Dorer
Kristen Clements
Open Wheel:
Roger Blevins
Dodge Carlbert
Jason Swilley
Sportsman:
Shawn Harper
Keith Lilley
Charlie Brown
If you have not contacted me yet with a head count, please do so. Send private message to Kim Narramore or Auburndale Speedway messenger. Price is $35 each for ages 10 and up.