All the latest info for Auburndale Speedway and May Schedule

NO RACES THIS WEEKEND ! SORRY !

Well folks we are sorry we were just notified that we can not race with fans and it’s not approved. We do not have clearance but we have some folks contacting the Gov. to try to get us cleared for the 16th. So there will be no races this weekend. We will let you know about the 16th and we will go with the schedule we announced and look to reschedule the truck race else where. We are sorry we were trying hard to go raving bare with us as we keep working !

Rex will hold practice Friday night $15 per person. Saturday night any divisions that want to come race for Trophies you are welcome the legends will be running trophy races. No fans pits only following the cdc guidelines still in place ! Contact Rex if you want to race. Thanks

Here is the May schedule …

June, July and August are being worked on and will be released by next week.

Modified Mini’s due to a conflict with 417 in cooperation we will move you from 16th, mentioned on one post to the 23rd.

May 16th – Armed Forces Sportsman Series Twin 25’s plus Francisco’s Collision Pure-stocks, Legends, Mini-cups.

May 23rd – Open Wheel Modified 50 – plus Francisco’s Collision Center Pure-stocks , Modified Mini-stocks, Scramblers & Mini-cups

May 30th – Harvest Meat Markets Memorial Night – $1 Hotdogs, Popcron, Small drinks (front stands) Q Pro-Truck June Jam 50, Purestocks, Scramblers, Mini-cups

Again June, July and August will be announced soon. August 29th through end of season stays the same as it was on the previous schedule. Thanks see you Saturday night !