Attention Francisco’s Collision Center Pure-stocks !

Here is your 50 Lap purse for next weeks event ! There could be more added and more awards ! But this is as of right now !

1. $1000

2. $600

3. $400

4. $350

5. $250

6. $200

7. $150

8. $125

9. – Field $100

Top 3 Qualifiers – each receive 5 gallons of 100 race fuel form Sunoco !

American Racer Sportsman top 2 qualifiers 5 gallons of 100 race fuel !

Pure-stocks spread the word ! You should be here bring them all !