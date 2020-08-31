Atwell and Goddard Split Super Late Model Twin 50’s at 4-17 Southern Speedway



In two great 50 lap Races Atwell and Goddard put on a show for the fans. In Michael Goddard’s win in the last 50 laps he said how excited he was to beat two of Florida’s best talking about Atwell and Dutilly.



Race videos and and results below:

Race #1:

Super late models 4-17 speedway Posted by Sunshine State Racing on Saturday, August 29, 2020

Race #2:

Twin 50 super late models at 4-17 Speedway Posted by Sunshine State Racing on Saturday, August 29, 2020

Intermission track walk:

Super intermission Posted by Sunshine State Racing on Saturday, August 29, 2020







4-17 Southern Speedway

August 29, 2020

Race Results

Super Late Model

Qualifying

1. 30 Jesse Dutilly 14.605

2. 37 Michael Goddard 14.690

3. 51 Michael Atwell 14.759

4. 96 John Nutley 14.998

5. 13 Scott Walters 15.001

6. 84 Ricky Anderson 15.252

7. 01 Randy Anderson 15.269

8. 21 Brandon Anderson 15.346

9. 112 David Weaver 15.892

Twin 50’s #1

1. 51 Michael Atwell

2. 37 Michael Goddard

3. 30 Jesse Dutilly

4. 96 John Nutley

5. 84 Ricky Anderson

6. 01 Randy Anderson

7. 21 Brandon Anderson

8. 112 David Weaver

9. 13 Scott Walters

Twin 50’s #2

1. 37 Michael Goddard

2. 51 Michael Atwell

3. 30 Jesse Dutilly

4. 13 Scott Walters

5. 96 John Nutley

6. 01 Randy Anderson

7. 84 Ricky Anderson

8. 21 Brandon Anderson

9. 112 David Weaver

Thunder Truck

Heat #1

1. 99 Patrick Hutcherson

2. 00 Marc Sweetman

3. 92 Thomas Holmes

4. 7 Richard Smith

Heat #2

1. 8 Mike Bilacki

2. 11 Paul Graham

3. 1 Mathew Anderson

4. 69 Tom Pryor

5. 85 David Strickland

Feature 25 Laps

1. 99 Patrick Hutcherson

2. 92 Thomas Holmes

3. 8 Mike Bilacki

4. 7 Richard Smith

5. 1 Mathew Anderson

6. 11 Paul Graham

7. 00 Marc Sweetman

8. 69 Tom Pryor

A-Modified

Heat #1

1. 19x Doug Miller

2. 36 Stuart VanDevender

3. 4 Rick Reed

4. 34 Jeff McCaw

Heat #2

1. 98 Brian Yocom

2. 19 Tommy Schnader

3. 310 Richard LaVance

4. 16 Wally Smith

A Modified

Feature 25 Laps

1. 36 Stuart VanDevender

2. 19x Doug Miller

3. 98 Brian Yocom

4. 310 Richard LaVance

5. 19 Tommy Schnader

6. 4 Rick Reed

7. 34 Jeff McCaw

8. 16 Wally Smith

Street Stock

Heat #1

1. 72 David Weinrich

2. 30 Chris Huntoon

3. 58 Larry Fagley

4. 4 Jeff Firestine

Heat #2

1. 51 Garrett Thompson

2. 86 Bubba VanDevender

3. 13 Jordan Dahl

Feature 25 Laps

1. 30 Chris Huntoon

2. 72 David Weinrich

3. 51 Garrett Thompson

4. 58 Larry Fagley

5. 4 Jeff Firestine

6. 86 Bubba VanDevender

7. 13 Jordan Dahl

Mini Stock

Heat #1

1. 14 Michael Meeks

2. 99 Amber Higbee

3. 61 Jacob Wallace III

Heat #2

1. 44 Cody LaVance

2. 68 Steven Darling

3. 66 Cody Myers

Feature 25 Laps

1. 14 Michael Meeks

2. 99 Amber Higbee

3. 68 Steven Darling

4. 61 Jacob Wallace III

5. 66 Cody Myers

6. 44 Cody LaVance