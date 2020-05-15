That’s right Young Colton Bettis in his first full season in the Super Mini Late Models at showtime speedway is turning heads with the fans and his competitors. Last weekend he started 10th in a strong field of cars with great competition. He would end up with his first top 5 of the season finishing 5th. It wont be long before this young man visits the winners circle at Showtime speedway. When not racing he can be found working at his grandfathers place Circle C helping do any jobs needed, in his spare time he works on preparing the small dirt go kart track out back, so him and his friends can race against the adult racers the grew up watching or there heroes. Most nights these kids show the adults how it is done on the go kart track. Now on Saturday nights on the track he is also starting to give the adults a run for their money. Stay tuned to this young man his manners and work ethic match his driving skills, he is the real deal.

Below is a post from his mom who was also excited after his great run Last Saturday:

Finished 5th! This kid raced his ASSSSS OFFFF! We started 10th lap 5 went to the rear for contact passing a car. Fast forward to lap 37 we were 8th, white flag and he passed 3 cars on the inside! ??? Special thanks to Morgan Exteriors, Stealth Racing Fabrications, Nancy’s Restaurant, Frank Hurst, John Lepine, and to all that make it happen! ??