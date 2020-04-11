To all of our racetracks:

We know this is an unprecedented time of uncertainty and anxiety for all of our track owners/operators and staff. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, we want to let you know that we are here to help in any way possible.

Please reach out to us if there is anything we can do to assist. We will be happy to have you on radio show, Sunshine State Racing, Spotlight, etc.

We will be ready and prepared to promote once our 2020 race season resumes. We will continue to work hard to promote your facility and do whatever we can to build the fanbase back up after this insanity.

In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers are with each and everyone of you.

Sincerely your Karnac/Sunshine State Racing Team