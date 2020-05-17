Photos by: Twisted Chassis Photography (Matthew Butcosk)

After a long unwanted break for all of racing it was finally time to be get back on the track for the Top Gun Sprint series. Eighteen cars made there way to Hendry County Saturday night the Souths southern most dirt track. It was an action packed race from start to finish but when the dust settled it was A.J. Maddox taking the win.

Feature Finish

A.J.Maddox

Garrett Green

Justin Webster

Shane Butler

Bryan Eckley

Andrew Griffin

Clint Weiss

Billy Bridges

Stan Butler

Tim George

Scott Baldwin

Jimmy Miltner

Steve Muller

Brandon Grubaugh

Luke Hill

Kyle Connery

Ryan Bartholomew

Shane Kreidler

Top Gun Sprint heat results:

Heat 1

Kyle Connery

Bryan Eckley

Justin Webster

Billy Bridges

Stan Butler

Heat 2

Shane Butler

A.J.Maddox

Brandon Grubaugh

Steve Muller

Luke Hill DNF

Shane Kreidler DNS

Heat 3

Andrew Griffin

Garrett Green

Clint Weiss

Jimmy Miltner

Scott Baldwin

Tim George DNS