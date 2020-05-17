Photos by: Twisted Chassis Photography (Matthew Butcosk)
After a long unwanted break for all of racing it was finally time to be get back on the track for the Top Gun Sprint series. Eighteen cars made there way to Hendry County Saturday night the Souths southern most dirt track. It was an action packed race from start to finish but when the dust settled it was A.J. Maddox taking the win.
Feature Finish
A.J.Maddox
Garrett Green
Justin Webster
Shane Butler
Bryan Eckley
Andrew Griffin
Clint Weiss
Billy Bridges
Stan Butler
Tim George
Scott Baldwin
Jimmy Miltner
Steve Muller
Brandon Grubaugh
Luke Hill
Kyle Connery
Ryan Bartholomew
Shane Kreidler
Top Gun Sprint heat results:
Heat 1
Kyle Connery
Bryan Eckley
Justin Webster
Billy Bridges
Stan Butler
Heat 2
Shane Butler
A.J.Maddox
Brandon Grubaugh
Steve Muller
Luke Hill DNF
Shane Kreidler DNS
Heat 3
Andrew Griffin
Garrett Green
Clint Weiss
Jimmy Miltner
Scott Baldwin
Tim George DNS