A Friendship that Started at Hialeah Speedway has lead to a much anticipated race this weekend at The Motor Mile we will call ” The Old Man VS. The Kid”

A friendship that started many years ago between Joe Winchell and John Carrol, when John would crew chief for Winchell at Hialeah Speedway has come full circle leading up to a much anticipated race this weekend at the Motor Mile Speedway. This friendship has gone on for years and when they raced Hialeah John and Susan Carrol had a son Justin. Over the years Justin grew up watching and seeing Joe Winchell as his racing mentor. Joe has treated Justin as son over the years and has traveled many miles to help and support Justin in his racing career.

Justin has become an accomplished racer that his parents and Winchell are proud of. Justin has also started his own racing team or shop called Carrol Speed Shop.

Over all these years of supporting each other at the track and helping crew for each other these two will finally race against each other. They are both excited to have this opportunity and Carrol speed shop has made it happen. With that said we are calling this race the Old Man VS. The Kid. Who is your pick to win this race.

Just Carrol's take on this race:

Alright Facebook friends, it’s finally happening! Joe Winchell and myself will be racing against each other (officially) for the first time this weekend at Motor Mile Speedway. This is something we have talked about for a long time but could never make it happen… until now! Joe is a big part of my racing career and has helped me over the years to get to where I am today. While we are working hard on getting the cars prepared for the weekend, we are also looking for a few sponsorship dollars to help cover the cost to make it all possible. If you’re able to help out please PM me! Thanks in advance! #CarrollSpeedshop #LetsSeeWhatTheOldManCando

Joe Winchell's take on this race:

This is something u dream about… I can’t thank Justin, John & Susan Carroll enough for making this happen #CarrollSpeedshop #HopeThePunkCanKeepUp

All of Florida will be watching this anticipated race. Will it be he Old Man or the Kid????

