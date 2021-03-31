604 Late Models compete in the Donnie Tanner Memorial at East Bay Raceway Park this Saturday

There’s a lot happening Saturday night at East Bay. 604 Late Models compete in the Donnie Tanner Memorial! Gladiators battle it out in the first Mama Kathy Memorial – wear your purple and support the special event. Kids get Easter candy at intermission (Drivers – bring your candy). See racing in Q Sprints, Gagel’s Modifieds, Q Mini Sprints and Street Stocks. Special event pricing in effect. Details at ebrp.co