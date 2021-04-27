$5,000 on the line this weekend for the Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series at Citrus County Speedway
May 1st, 2021
Citrus County Speedway
$5k to Win
100 laps Florida Classic
O’Reillys Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series Presented by AMS Central and Q Auto Attorney
Fueled by Sunoco/ Southern Racing Fuel
1. $5,000
2. $2,000
3. $1,500
4. $1,200
5. $900
6. $800
7. $700
8. $600
9. $500
10. $400
11. $350
12. $300
$300 to start
Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series Rules
No Mandatory Tires
Tire selection will be Friday & Saturday
$25 Entry Fee that will be collected at the
Gate
3 caution laps count towards total, every caution
After lap 85, the remaining 15 laps will be Green flag
1lb per lap burn off
Fuel purchase is not mandatory however, Sunoco Fuel is preferred
No pit stops, 100 laps straight