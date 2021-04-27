$5,000 on the line this weekend for the Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series at Citrus County Speedway

May 1st, 2021
Citrus County Speedway
$5k to Win
100 laps Florida Classic
O’Reillys Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series Presented by AMS Central and Q Auto Attorney
Fueled by Sunoco/ Southern Racing Fuel
1. $5,000
2. $2,000
3. $1,500
4. $1,200
5. $900
6. $800
7. $700
8. $600
9. $500
10. $400
11. $350
12. $300
$300 to start
? Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series Rules
? No Mandatory Tires
? Tire selection will be Friday & Saturday
? $25 Entry Fee that will be collected at the
Gate
? 3 caution laps count towards total, every caution
? After lap 85, the remaining 15 laps will be Green flag
? 1lb per lap burn off
? Fuel purchase is not mandatory however, Sunoco Fuel is preferred
? No pit stops, 100 laps straight