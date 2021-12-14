4-17 Southern Speedway to wrap up the Season this Saturday night with Sportsman, V8 pure stocks and more

Join us this Saturday, December 18th as we close out the 2021 Championship Season. On the card Saturday night will be the Sportsman(50), Open Wheel Modifieds(50), Mod Mini’s(25), V8 Pure Stocks(25) and the 4.6 Fords/Crown Vics(25).

Tickets 12/18/21: Pits: $35/pp Grandstands: $20/ adult $18/ Military, 1st Responder, & Senior (All w/ valid ID) $13/ student 6-17 (14-17 w/ valid ID) children 5 and under are free.

Pit gates open 12pm Grandstands open 4pm Qualifying & Heats begin 6pm Features begin 7pm.

4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue where everybody is always welcome. Located 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982 ~ just across from the PG airport~ off I-75 between exits 161 & 164. We are a cash only venue – an ATM will be on the premises the day of the event.

Please no outside food or beverages. No pets, weapons of any type, drones, or fireworks are allowed on the property per FAA regulations. Join us Saturday Nights Under the Lights at the Fastest Short Track is SW Florida!