This Saturday – May 23rd join us for the Memorial Day Bash at 4-17 Southern Speedway: Hosting Sportsman 50, A-Modified 50 battle, 4-17 SSE V8 Bomber vs Auburndale Pure Stocks 75 lap battle (all on take offs – provided for free at 417), Legends, Dwarfs, & Mini Stocks. Pit gates open 12pm – $35/pp. Grandstand gates open 4pm – $20 adult; $18 seniors 65+, Military, & 1st responders – all w/ valid ID; $13 students 6-17 w/ valid ID, and children 5 and under are fee. Qualifying begins at 6pm, and features are directly after- typically starts at 7pm. 4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly event- where everybody is always welcome. Racing Saturday Nights Under the Lights – Located at: 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982 ~ Across from the Punta Gorda Airport – off I-75 between exits 161 & 164