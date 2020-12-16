4-17 Southern Speedway to end the 2020 Season this Saturday night



The Sportsman Cars will have a final tune up for the big 10k to win Frostbite 200 scheduled for January 30th.





2020 season come to an end with the Sportsman 50, Street Stock 50, V8 bomber 25, Mini Stock 25, Outlaw Modified 25



Pricing:

Pits – $35

Grandstands:

Adult $20

Seniors 65+, Military, 1st responder all w/ valid ID only $18

Students 6-17 w/ valid ID only $13

Children 5 & under are free



Pit gates open 12pm

Grandstand Gates open 4pm

Qualifying begins 6pm

Features are directly after qualifying



No outside food or beverages are allowed inside the gates

No Pets are allowed on the property

No firearms, fireworks, or any type of weapons are allowed on the property – violators will be reported to local authorities and FAA

Cash only- ATM will be on premises day of event



This is a family friendly venue

Pricing and features classes subject to change without prior notice

Event Classes

Sportsmans, Street Stock, V8 Bomber, Mini Stock, Outlaw Modified