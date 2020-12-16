4-17 Southern Speedway to end the 2020 Season this Saturday night
The Sportsman Cars will have a final tune up for the big 10k to win Frostbite 200 scheduled for January 30th.
2020 season come to an end with the Sportsman 50, Street Stock 50, V8 bomber 25, Mini Stock 25, Outlaw Modified 25
Pricing:
Pits – $35
Grandstands:
Adult $20
Seniors 65+, Military, 1st responder all w/ valid ID only $18
Students 6-17 w/ valid ID only $13
Children 5 & under are free
Pit gates open 12pm
Grandstand Gates open 4pm
Qualifying begins 6pm
Features are directly after qualifying
No outside food or beverages are allowed inside the gates
No Pets are allowed on the property
No firearms, fireworks, or any type of weapons are allowed on the property – violators will be reported to local authorities and FAA
Cash only- ATM will be on premises day of event
This is a family friendly venue
Pricing and features classes subject to change without prior notice
Event Classes
Sportsmans, Street Stock, V8 Bomber, Mini Stock, Outlaw Modified