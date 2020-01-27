4-17 Southern Speedway Teams up with local School for annual “Wheel Deal Contest”

Drivers and Fans: The elementary school, that Lacey & Elyse teach at, is having their Annual “Wheel Deal Contest”. All children at East Elementary will receive raffle tickets for reading specific books then taking a test – and getting a passing grade. At the end of February – the winners will be drawn and will receive new bikes. Last year 4-17 Southern Speedway donated numerous bikes. Can you please help these deserving children? Some of the recipients last year had never had a bike of their own…ever. If you can donate a NEW UNUSED bicycle, or money to purchase a bicycle – please bring them to the track no later than February 22nd. Your help and generosity is much appreciated. For those asking “Who is Lacey & Elyse?” – Lacey is Joe & Janet’s daughter, and both young ladies teach at the school and work in the beer shack serving you ice cold beers on Saturdays. If you have any questions – please contact Janet, Lacey, or Elyse. Thank you in advance – 4-17 SSE Drivers, Fans, and crews have been so generous in the past…Please help put a smile on the children’s faces. The picture shown is only 2 of many bikes donated for last year’s Wheel Deal read a thon contest