Lakeland, FL (May 1st, 2020) It is with great pleasure that Brandon Ford

Wheelman as well as 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events

Officials make the announcement that the 2020 season will continue starting next week, May 9th, 2020! Registration is now open for your chance to win 1 of 4 free tires. Registration is simple, just send us a message or give us a call (800-882-7231) with your name and car number!

***** PLEASE READ BELOW *****

Please understand that we are in phase 1 of the recovery of our state and country from the COVID-19 pandemic and we will be doing our due diligence to make sure that we do our part to keep the numbers flat lined and dropping. We will be doing our best to keep an open pit slab between each team. This includes an empty stall between teammates. We will also be monitoring that there is no more than 10 crew members per pit stall. And although we typically highly encourage comradery, there will be no team to team interactions throughout the day. Masks are NOT required, but we do highly encourage all teams and competitors to use them. We will let competitors and teams know in the following days, but there will be strict guidelines to drivers meeting and spotters meetings. Wheelman Series Officials will be monitoring all above mentioned situations and social distancing in general and reprimand can come if these guidelines are not strictly followed. We very much look forward to seeing everyone again and hope for a great turn out and great race, we just want to keep all of our racers, teams and fans safe and keep the numbers going down.