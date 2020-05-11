From track web Site

http://www.417southernspeedway.com/news/?i=82556&fbclid=IwAR0RVadsDhxwDQIt7uyUHOiCfS7RTy6jwxWT54xMmowX-lFa5XBqcpdrIHo

SHOUT OUT to all the fans, drivers, & crew members on 5/9/20

With Speed 51 and KARNAC covering the evening with a live stream video, all eyes were on 4-17 Southern Speedway. 4-17 Southern Speedway is the 1st asphalt race track to re-open, with fans, in Florida after the mandatory closures; and among a select few across the entire United States. With viewers as far away as Canada, England, and everywhere in between, the 3/8 mile oval asphalt track has officially made the map ~ that is all because of you.

The management of 4-17 Southern Speedway want to take this moment to personally thank all of the Drivers, Fans, 4-17 crew, CCSO, PGAA, Speed 51, KARNAC, Sunshine State Racing, Sunoco Fuels, & American Racer tires for their support with the official re-opening on May 9, 2020.

The prelude to the actual event was stressful, to say the least. After speaking with Governmental Agencies throughout the week, 4-17 Southern Speedway was given the green light to move ahead with a modified re-opening plan.

After much planning, and tremendous help from the 4-17 crew, the track was able to re-open on May 9th under stringent guidelines. Management knew this was going to be a challenge for fans, drivers, & crew alike.

With having to test temperatures of every single individual entering the property, closing off certain sections of seating, alienating normal slab assignments, and reducing spectator capacity – the evening went very well.

Fans were extremely generous and courtesy, not only to each other – but the crew members of 4-17sse. Drivers adhered to the “new” way of business, and the 4-17sse crew adjusted to the new demands placed on them.

We will be racing again this week, under the same parameters set forth for the May 9th features.

Joe & Janet Gentry are proud to say 4-17 Southern Speedway truly has the best crew members, fans, & drivers in the entire United States.