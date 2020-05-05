All the driver and Fan info below

This Saturday, May 9th, we will be hosting the Wheelman Sportsman Series, A-Modifieds, V8 Bombers, & Mini Stocks. All Mother’s in attendance will be entered into a special drawing to celebrate Mother’s Day. Pit gates open 12pm- $35/pp & will be limited to the 1st 400 individuals. Grandstands open 4pm- $20 adults, $18 seniors 65+, military, 1st responders all w/ valid ID, students 6-17 w/ valid ID, & children 5 and under are free & will be limited to the 1st 1000 individuals. Additional information to follow regarding guidelines being enacted to ensure compliance with the phase 1 criteria. No pets, no outside food or beverages. 4-17 Southern Speedway is an open air family friendly venue, where everybody is always welcome. Racing Saturday Nights Under the Lights! Located at 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl – across from the Punta Gorda Airport, just off I-75 between exits 164 & 161.

Please read the following information regarding precautions being taken this weekend at 4-17 Southern Speedway. Not only do we want to continue to protect all of our loyal fans, drivers, and crew members- but it is important to adhere to the reduced capacity order of the “Phase 1” re-opening policy.

First and foremost – if you are experiencing a fever over 100 deg F, have been exposed to someone with the COVID-19 virus, or have traveled outside of the US in the last 14 days- PLEASE stay home and join us in 2 weeks.

The following precautions will be taken until further notice, this is a long detailed list. However, everybody’s safety is our concern. Let’s prove to Governor Desantis that we can do this:

Grandstand Procedures:

1. Grandstand entrants will be limited to the 1st 1000 spectators only. This number is in accordance with the 25% rule, and will allow for the variance of 4-17 crew, and individuals traveling to and from the pits. Masks are encouraged – but are not required

2. All entrants will have their temperatures taken prior to entering the venue. If your temperature is over 100 deg, you will be turned away.

3. Hill seating will be available, but will require all attendees to remain in groups of 10 or less, and remain 6′ away from other groups. Please keep your group contained to a specific area.

4. Bleacher seating: alternating rows of bleachers will be marked and will not allow any seating. Again – please keep to 10 or less in your group.

5. Beer Shack & Concessions: Please be mindful of our staff & others in the concession and beer lines. Lines will be monitored. If too many individuals are congregating – they will be asked to relocate. Concession offerings will be scaled back to allow for faster service to all. A wide variety of items will be offered.

6. Souvenir Shop: no more than 3 individuals will be allowed in the souvenir shop at one time.

7. 50/50 tickets: A table will be set up close to the entrance for 50/50 ticket sales. In an effort to minimize contact for our crew members safety – Tickets will NOT be sold in the stands. Please look for the 50/50 table when entering the venue.

8. Please dispose of your trash in trash receptacles in an effort to reduce our staff’s expose to having to clean up the property.

9. Please be sure to speak to your children prior to arrival regarding the importance of maintaining a safe distance from others. We do want them to continue to enjoy their experience at the facility – but safety is key.

Pit Procedures:

1. Pit entrants will be limited to the 1st 400 individuals – this does include drivers, crew members, and fans. This number is in accordance with the 25% rule, and will allow for the variance of 4-17 crew, and individuals traveling to and from the grandstands. Masks are encouraged – but are not required

2. All entrants will have their temperatures taken prior to entering the pits. If your temperature is over 100 deg, you will be turned away.

3. Drivers will be pitted with slabs between teams. If you are traveling with another team and require “side by side slabs” – please note we will make every effort to keep you near each other – but it will not be directly next to each other.

4. Driver’s meeting format will be changed to adhere to distancing guidelines – further information will be provided day of race.

5. No team/ Pit stall will be allowed to have more than 10 people congregating at any time for any reason. Please remain in your assigned area as much as possible.

6. Please dispose of your trash in trash receptacles in an effort to reduce our staffs expose to having to clean up the property.

7. Please be sure to speak to your children prior to arrival regarding the importance of maintaining a safe distance from others. We do want them to continue to enjoy their experience at the facility – but safety is key.

We are looking forward to seeing each of you, and appreciate your continued support!!