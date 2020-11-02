3rd Annual King of The Modidieds invade Citrus County Speedway 11/7/2020 for 100 laps





THIS SATURDAY is our 3rd Annual KING OF THE MODIFIEDS race! ? ? They’re BIG, they’re BAD, and they’ll be HERE battling it out for $2,500 and to be crowned KING of the Open Wheel Modified Class!! We are expecting a great turn out and look forward to having you HERE!! Also featuring the Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, and Mini Stocks!!

*IMPOUND TIRE RACE! $300 to start!!*

*CASH ONLY – No atm!*

General Admission: $15

Ages 7-17: $5

Kids 6 and under: FREE!

Grandstands open at 5:30

Heat Racing is at 6:30

Features start at 7:30!!