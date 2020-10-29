34 Sportsman Drivers have signed up so far to Kiss the Donkey on the Second Annual high Kick 99 at Citrus County Speedway

The question is after 99 hard fought laps in the Brandon Ford Wheel Man Series who will be puckering up to kiss the donkey.

On Saturday Night, October 31, 2020 over 30 of the best Sportsman Racers in the South will strap-in for 99 Laps… Only ONE DRIVER WILL WIN! Who will kiss the Donkey this year? Be sure to be at

Citrus County Speedway and Track LLC

Satruday Night and find out when the checkered flag flies at the

Brandon Ford

Wheel Man Racing Series

2nd Annual

Wrisco Industries Inc.

High Kick 99 event. We hope to see you there! #wheelmansportsmanseries #highkick99 #kissthedonkey #supportyourlocalracetrack #racecarlife #racingonhalloween #boo

LJ Grimm, an Open Wheel Modified standout driver will be piloting the 07 Wheelman Series Sportsman this Saturday night! This now brings us to 34 SPORTSMANS REGISTERED for the 2nd Annual High Kick 99!