2nd Annual Racin’ 4 Rhet Weekend to be held at Citrus County Speedway

Press Release: 2nd Annual Racin’ 4 Rhet Race Weekend

Mark your calendars for the 2nd Annual Racin’ 4 Rhet Race Weekend On 05/01 and 05/02 at Citrus County Speedway!

Friday 05/01/2020 Practice and Pit Party/BBQ

Saturday 05/02/2020 Racin’ 4 Rhet

$1200 to win Open Wheel Modified 50

$1000 to win Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series 50

Mini stocks 25

Outlaw Street Stocks 25

Ford Outlaw 25

Last year we were able to put on an amazing race weekend in less than 3 weeks thanks to our race community. This year, we are planning ahead to make the 2nd annual even better! 24 modifieds in attendance in 2019 and expect more this year!

We will start selling laps on 2/25 for pro trucks and modifieds, half money to purse, half to family. We will be looking for sponsors for the event.

Friday Night BBQ sponsor

Fast Qualifier award

Hard Charger Award

Halfway Leader

Hard Luck Award

To the Rear Challenge- Must qualify top 5 and pass post qual tech, 2 cars are eligible, First 2 to accept start last and 2nd to last, If no one accepts, Money will go to Cooper Family. Must win race to collect.

We will also be collecting items for the raffles.

Tshirts and Stickers will be available again this year!

Special thanks to Camron Ray and Citrus County Speedway for hosting this event. Also thanks to Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series for jumping on board!