When did you get started in racing and what got you interested in racing? I got my start in racing at birth. My father and grandfather raced and my mother always had myself and my brother at the track. Which was Friday , Saturday, Sunday and some Wednesdays growing up.

What made you start in racing promoting or working at a track? I really never had any aspirations of working at a track per say. I was in the ministry and was invited to become a track chaplian while attending Bubba Raceway Park. One day I got a call from Joe Linebarier informing me I would be filling in for him…oh boy I was so nervous, it was a two day Florida state championship race, one of the biggest of the year.. I’ll never forget thinking man what have I gotten myself into…then the sky opened up and it rained out…wow I thought thank you lord from keeping me from making an ass of myself.. I came back the next night to fulfil my chaplain duty full y confident Joe would be there to announce…..i was met at the gate by a Lisa mamph only to be informed I would be announcing…i quickly called a Joe and asked…what the heck Joe…he gave me an answer ill never forget that… Joe he said..i prayed about it and it God said use you!!/ I thought to myself what else would you say to a chaplain..ha ha. I went to the tower and got through the night…i can remember being cautious, talking about Love Stuff online…lol.scotty kays sponsor…

What had been your favorite race to promote or work? Favorite track is tough… Favorite race to promote. Borderline Brawl, The Powell Family Memorial, and many others.

Who is or was your racing idol? Racing idol my dad

What is your favorite past time other than racing? Pastime is probably spending time with family.

What is your favorite racing related movie and non-racing related movie? Six pack Forest gump

Who is your favorite Street car and why? Favorite street car is a chevy truck…you can do everything you need with one

If you could put on any race at your track or series what would it be any why? Well Wendell Durrance and Brett Deyo fulfilled my wish…Big Blocks at All Tech.

What would race fans find interesting or not know about you?

I‘m generally concerned about the racers. That why I’m a chaplain first! Racing With Jesus Ministries has helped racers in many different types of situations. Weddings , Celebrations of Life, Baptisms, We’ve helped people get into rehab, sent letters to children or family in prison and mostly offer to just stand beside anyone who needs us…not to preach to them or judge them but to support them through life ups and downs and hopefully that shows them the Unconditional Love, Mercy, Grace and Forgiveness our Lord and savior. I.fall short in so many areas…but God Does Not! He is my hope and giving my life to Him lifted a huge burden off my shoulders… I want everyone to experience that!!!

http://www,rwjm.com

I work at 2 tracks as announcer. Needmore Speedway, All – Tech Raceway. Another favorite race to help promote was The Harvey Jones Memorial.. Buzzie as me His whole family are favorites of mine..I think every racer coming up should spend a week with Buzzie and Wayne to learn about our sport.