Get to know your Driver’s with LJ Grimm

When did you get started in racing and what got you interested in racing? I started racing go karts in 2000. My dad would be racing and I’d be in the grandstands with my mom.

Tell us about your racing history and accomplishments? I started in go karts, moved up to Sportsman and then to Open Wheel Modifieds. In the past 3 or 4 years, I’ve been able to do some Late Model and Sprint Car stuff thanks to some great people.

What is your greatest racing accomplishment? The Eddie Brann Memorial and being able to win in Sportsman, Late Models, and Sprint Cars.

Who is or was your racing idol? Always my dad. I looked up to Robbie Cooper and Wayne Jefferson because they were winning all the Modified races and Shane Butler in Sprint Cars when I was growing up.

What is your favorite track and what is your dream track to race? Bronson Speedway is my favorite. My current dream track is Anderson Speedway in Indiana.

What is your favorite racing related movie and non-racing related movie? Days Of Thunder/ Joe Dirt

What is your favorite Street car and why? A pickup truck and a enclose trailer.

Who is your race care crew members? My parents, Ron, Tim, Bob, Jerry, Landon Butler, Holt, Shane, Blake.

Who are your Sponsors? Dayton Andrews Dodge, BG Products, Hurricane Racecars, L&L Fire Protection, Troy Thompson Inc, Butler Speed & Supply, Ricks Hauling & Tractor Service, Mavericks Portable Restrooms, Prototype Chassis by Boyd Brothers, HHH Entertainment.

Who is your biggest rival on the track? There’s only one.



If you had unlimited funds and could start a Nascar team besides yourself who is a fellow racer you would take to be your teammate? Devin McLeod & Cody Stickler, they both can get the job done!