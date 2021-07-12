Get to Know your Drivers Jesse Veltman Crown Vic class

When did you get started in racing and what got you interested in racing? 2007 started racing in Pure Stocks I grew up watching my uncle Mike win hundreds of races and multiple championships I always knew I wanted to not only race cars but win.

Tell us about your racing history and accomplishments? I have won 16 features up to date nothing impressive but I’m proud of all of them lots of hard work goes into winning races My best points finish was 3rd last year looking for that first championship this season!

What is your greatest racing accomplishment? I would say winning the 40 lap Ford race at Citrus County Speedway this year and beating Robert Ray for it. He’s been Around a long time and it was an awesome race

Who is or was your racing idol? My Uncle Mike and Richie Smith

What is your favorite track and what is your dream track to race? Citrus County Speedway by far and away. I would love to take the Ford up to Slinger Speedway

What is your favorite past time other than racing? Family

What is your favorite Sports team? BUCS

What is your favorite racing related movie and non-racing related movie? Six pack The Wolf of Wall Street

What is your favorite Street car and why? 1970 Chevelle SS just the sexiest car body lines everything about it is beautiful

Who is your race care crew members? My Uncle Mike and brother Kevin, and my father in law Richard Dinkins

Who are your Sponsors? Herne Motorsports Southern Seamless Gutters Franklin’s Lawn and Landscaping Waller Bro Cattle Company High Caliper Creation’s Lil Stevie

Who is your biggest rival on the track? I would say Eric Sharrone but it’s more of a friendly deal

If you had unlimited funds and could start a Nascar team besides yourself who is a fellow racer you would take to be your teammate? Cody Stickler