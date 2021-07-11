26th Annual Powell Family Memorial set for All Tech Speedway October 23rd, 2021 Save the date and make your plans now

26 years ago today a Family was forever changed. A terrible accident left them shocked, their friends saddened, and brought a racing community closer than ever before! Since that time we’ve run a race to honor them and to keep their memories alive. This year All-Tech Raceway & Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model division would like to invite you and your family to help us pay tribute to the six lives lost in that tragic accident on 6-7-1995. “The Powell Family Memorial” is more than a race. It’s an event that brings old friends together while forming new friendships all in their names, Ashley & Nicole Powell, Buddy & Elizabeth Powell, C.J. Powell, and Loveda McNair! Please make your plans today to join us for the Souths’ Longest Running Most Prestigious Dirt Late Model Event! Race Team’s, Campers, and Fans. All Pricing, parking, and camping info will be out in the next few weeks. Support divisions TBA! Thanks All Tech Raceway! Wednesday. Early Parking Thursday Practice Friday Heats & Qualifiying Saturday Main Events

We’ve had a lot of inquiries about camping and seating. Go ahead and reserve the dates now for Florida’s Best Racing Event Of The Year! All information and pricing will be up shortly. July is our vacation month and everyone is away. Camping spots will be up by next week.