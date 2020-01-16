2020 Southern Nationals Demolition Derby to invade Florida in February

2020 Southern Nationals
February 1, 2020
Mosaic Arena
2450 Roan Street
Arcadia, FL 34266
What other derby is in driving distance to the beach, theme parks, and Super Bowl????
www.ironcitypromos.com – for rules and information
2 Man Team $500 entry per team
Full Size Semi-Stock $125 entry per car
Stock Compact $125 entry per car
2 man team payouts: 24 Teams Max
1st $10,000 plus Championship Belts
2nd $5,000 plus Trophies
3rd $3,000 plus Trophies
Mad Dog – 2 individual Mad Dogs will be picked from feature event $1,000 per individual plus trophy
Full Size Semi-Stock payouts:
1st $2,500 plus Trophy
2nd $1,000 plus Trophy
3rd $500 plus Trophy
Mad Dog $500 plus Trophy
Stock Compact payouts:
1st $2,500 plus Trophy
2nd $1,000 plus Trophy
3rd $500 plus Trophy
Mad Dog $500 plus Trophy
Pit Gate opens at 9am
Spectator Gate opens at 12pm
Event starts at 6pm
Pit Gate fee $30
Spectator Gate fee $20
Kids 5 and under are free