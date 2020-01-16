2020 Southern Nationals Demolition Derby to invade Florida in February

2020 Southern Nationals

February 1, 2020

Mosaic Arena

2450 Roan Street

Arcadia, FL 34266

What other derby is in driving distance to the beach, theme parks, and Super Bowl????

www.ironcitypromos.com – for rules and information

2 Man Team $500 entry per team

Full Size Semi-Stock $125 entry per car

Stock Compact $125 entry per car

2 man team payouts: 24 Teams Max

1st $10,000 plus Championship Belts

2nd $5,000 plus Trophies

3rd $3,000 plus Trophies

Mad Dog – 2 individual Mad Dogs will be picked from feature event $1,000 per individual plus trophy

Full Size Semi-Stock payouts:

1st $2,500 plus Trophy

2nd $1,000 plus Trophy

3rd $500 plus Trophy

Mad Dog $500 plus Trophy

Stock Compact payouts:

1st $2,500 plus Trophy

2nd $1,000 plus Trophy

3rd $500 plus Trophy

Mad Dog $500 plus Trophy

Pit Gate opens at 9am

Spectator Gate opens at 12pm

Event starts at 6pm

Pit Gate fee $30

Spectator Gate fee $20

Kids 5 and under are free