2020 New Smyrna Speedway World Series Schedule and entry list

World Series Schedule
2/7/2020 1
Super Late 35
Pro Late 35
Modified 35
Sportsman 30
Bomber 20
2/8/2020 2
Super Late 35
Pro Late 35
Wheel Man Sportsman Series 50
Mod Mini 25
2/9/2020 3
Super Late 35
Pro Late 35
Modified 35
2/10/2020 4
ARCA Menards East Series 175
Tour Modified 50
2/11/2020 5
Super Late 50
Pro Late 35
Tour Modified 35
Modified 75
2/12/2020 6
John Blewitt Memorial Tour Modified 76
Super Late 35
Pro Late 35
Modified 35
2/13/2020 7
Tour Modified 35
Super Late 35
Pro Late 35
Modified 35
2/14/2020 8
Richie Evans Memorial Tour Modified 100
Pro Late 100
Pro Trucks 25
Ground Pounders 25
2/15/2020 9
Orange Blossom Super Late 100
Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series 50
Modified 35
Super Stock 50
Current Entry List, Updated as they come in : http://www.newsmyrnaspeedway.org/news/?i=80387
Edit/Delete Message