2020 New Smyrna Speedway World Series Schedule and entry list

World Series Schedule

Super Late 35

Pro Late 35

Modified 35

Sportsman 30

Bomber 20

2/8/2020 2

Super Late 35

Pro Late 35

Wheel Man Sportsman Series 50

Mod Mini 25

2/9/2020 3

Super Late 35

Pro Late 35

Modified 35

2/10/2020 4

ARCA Menards East Series 175

Tour Modified 50

2/11/2020 5

Super Late 50

Pro Late 35

Tour Modified 35

Modified 75

2/12/2020 6

John Blewitt Memorial Tour Modified 76

Super Late 35

Pro Late 35

Modified 35

2/13/2020 7

Tour Modified 35

Super Late 35

Pro Late 35

Modified 35

2/14/2020 8

Richie Evans Memorial Tour Modified 100

Pro Late 100

Pro Trucks 25

Ground Pounders 25

2/15/2020 9

Orange Blossom Super Late 100

Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series 50

Modified 35

Super Stock 50

Current Entry List, Updated as they come in : http://www.newsmyrnaspeedway.org/news/?i=80387

