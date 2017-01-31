Jan31
2017 Wheel Man Sportsman Series Schedule Announced
Wheel Man Series Officials want to thank all the drivers, their spouses and children, mothers and fathers, friends and additional family members, team members and supporters that took part in the inaugural Wheel Man Sportsman Series season. We are grateful for your participation, and appreciate your efforts to make the Wheel Man Sportsman Series the premier asphalt series in the state.
- Saturday, February 18th Citrus County Speedway
- Saturday, March 18th Showtime Speedway
- Saturday, April 15th Showtime Speedway
- Saturday, April 22nd Citrus County Speedway
- Saturday, May 13th Citrus County Speedway
- Saturday, June 17th Showtime Speedway
- Saturday, June 24th Citrus County Speedway
- Saturday, July 15th Showtime Speedway
- Saturday, July 29th Citrus County Speedway
- Saturday, September 9th Citrus County Speedway
- Saturday, September 16th Showtime Speedway
- Saturday, October 21st Citrus County Speedway
- Saturday, November 18th Showtime Speedway