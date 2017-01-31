Jan31

2017 Wheel Man Sportsman Series Schedule Announced

Wheel Man Series Officials want to thank all the drivers, their spouses and children, mothers and fathers, friends and additional family members, team members and supporters that took part in the inaugural Wheel Man Sportsman Series season. We are grateful for your participation, and appreciate your efforts to make the Wheel Man Sportsman Series the premier asphalt series in the state.
  1. Saturday, February 18th      Citrus County Speedway
  2. Saturday, March 18th      Showtime Speedway
  3. Saturday, April 15th      Showtime Speedway
  4. Saturday, April 22nd      Citrus County Speedway
  5. Saturday, May 13th      Citrus County Speedway
  6. Saturday, June 17th      Showtime Speedway
  7. Saturday, June 24th      Citrus County Speedway
  8. Saturday, July 15th      Showtime Speedway
  9. Saturday, July 29th      Citrus County Speedway
  10. Saturday, September 9th      Citrus County Speedway
  11. Saturday, September 16th      Showtime Speedway
  12. Saturday, October 21st      Citrus County Speedway
  13. Saturday, November 18th      Showtime Speedway
