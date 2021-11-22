On top of the Langford Lawn and Landscape Fast Qualifier award we have Laps for sale for the Bigley Memorial. Below are laps sold and whats available. Please message us at Sunshine State Racing on Facebook or Call Robert Howell at 863-990-3564. Can pay with the two options below are on Friday at the track.

Let’s get these laps sold!!!!! Laps for the Bigley Memorial! Comment below or message Jennifer Brinson or Robert Howell Column1 Name Lap Name Position Price 1 Dennis Burgeson TEAM SSR $20. 1st place 2 Blake Boryk In Memory of Tommy Styer 2nd place 20 3 James Barot 3rd place $25 4 Apex Demolition 17th place $20 5 Rick Sirmans $25 6 Apex Demolition 17th place $20 7 Whitney Bond 722 Motorsports 7th place 20 8 Chase Lovelady $20.00 9 Lezley Carmichael Lezley Carmichael Remax Palm 20 10 Robert Howell TEAMSSR $20 11 . B&E Auto $20 last car on lead lap, National Roofing FSG $20 to 5th 12 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th 13 Jordan Dahl $20 to 13th place 14 Wide Open Customs $20 to leader 15 Wide Open Customs $20 to leader 16 Wally Smith $50 for 16th place 17 Eddie Barnett Coach Eddies Backyard BBQ $50 17th place 18 Wide Open Customs $20 to leader 19 Robbie Tungsten Beverage $40 19th 20 Wide Open Customs $20 to leader 21 Anderson Racing/Anderson Custom Cabinets $50 last place car. 22 Whitney Bond 722 Motorsports 22 20 23 Kenny Gibson Finish-Line Pressure Cleaning $50 to 7th place 24 Chris Thornton $25 25 J & S Motorsports $25 to 25th place paid 26 Wide Open Customs $20 to leader 27 Used Car Factory $20 to leader 28 Robert Howell Team SSR 5 28 29 Racing with Ryan Podcast $20th for 10th place 30 Huntoon Racing $100 Leader paid 31 Used Car Factory $20 to leader 32. Huntoon Racing $50 5th place paid 33 Loney`s Home Services K Langford Lawn Care $40 to 22nd 34 Loney`s Home Services K Langford Lawn Care $40 to 6th 35 Used Car Factory $20 to leader 36 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th 37 Michael Mackall 50, National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th 38 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th 39 Marc Kemick In loving Memory of Elliot Kemick 20, National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th 40 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th 41 Used Car Factory $20 to leader 42 Used Car Factory $20 to leader 43 Roger & Christina Pfau in Memory of Tommy Styer $50 to 2nd place 44 Narramore Machine Shop $20 45 Jerry Gilbert Memory of Mom $50 15th place 46 Narramore Machine Shop $20 47 Narramore Machine Shop $20 48 Narramore Machine Shop $20 49 Narramore Machine Shop $20 50 John Hamilton $50 to 5th 51. Jacob Warren Enterprises LLC $50 leader 52 53 54 Robbie Tungsten Beverage $40 to 6th 55 Fozzys Photos $100 digital photos 5th place 56 57 58 59 60 61 Chuck Flynn In Memory of Richie Evans 20 62 63 Kris Bridges Cardinal Financial Kristopher Bridges- NMLS 2045858 20 David & Linda Famiglietti Memorial $50 to 3rd 64 Lisa Grant $50 to 13th place 65 66 67 68 69 Brian Danforth Last place 20 70 71 72 whitney bond 722 Motorsports 1st place 20 73 Jerry Gilbert Memory of Older Brother $50 to 20th 74 In Memory of Robert Hamke and Bobby Coyle $37 to leader 75 76 77 78 Cory Lane Lane Motorsports 10 20 79 80 81 82 83 84 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th 85 86 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th 87. Jayson Edmunds Brent Edmund’s Racing $30 to leader paid 88 89 90 91 Speedracer Photos 92 Frisch Signs and Designs $20 to Leader 93 94 95 Apex Demolition 17th place $20 96 Gene Connell Gene Connells Racing 1st place 25 97 Kenny May in Memory of Earl May and Bobby Gerstman $50 for 10th. 98 Brinson Family Brinson Family 18th 25 99. Roger Kokalares 9th $200 100 Whitney bond 722 Motorsports 10 20 101 B&E Auto $20 last car on lead lap 102 103 104 105 106 107 Apex Demolition 17th place $20 108 109 110 111 112 113 Jordan Dahl $20 to 13th place 114 Logan Stanforth $20th to last place 115. Jacob Warren Enterprises LLC $50 leader 116 Logan Stanforth $20 to 27th 117 Logan Stanforth $20 to 26th 118 Logan Stanforth $20 to 25th 119 Logan Stanforth $20 to 24th 120 Logan Stanforth $20 to 23rd 121 Anderson Racing/Anderson Custom Cabinets $50 last place car. 122 Shari Phillips $20 123 Logan Stanforth $20 to 22nd 124 Logan Stanforth $20 to 21st 125 Logan Stanforth $20 to 20th 126 Logan Stanforth $20 to 28th 127 Karo Vaughn In Loving Memory of Kenny Vaughn 127 12 500, Apex Demolition 17th place $20 128 Fred Hansen $50 to 3rd paid, $100 Karl Garrard last place car K&M tools LeMaster Insurance $100 to 8th and $100 to 15th place finishers