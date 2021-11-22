On top of the Langford Lawn and Landscape Fast Qualifier award we have Laps for sale for the Bigley Memorial. Below are laps sold and whats available. Please message us at Sunshine State Racing on Facebook or Call Robert Howell at 863-990-3564. Can pay with the two options below are on Friday at the track.
Let’s get these laps sold!!!!!
Laps for the Bigley Memorial! Comment below or message Jennifer Brinson or Robert Howell
Column1 Name Lap Name Position Price
1 Dennis Burgeson TEAM SSR $20. 1st place
2 Blake Boryk In Memory of Tommy Styer 2nd place 20
3 James Barot 3rd place $25
4 Apex Demolition 17th place $20
5 Rick Sirmans $25
6 Apex Demolition 17th place $20
7 Whitney Bond 722 Motorsports 7th place 20
8 Chase Lovelady $20.00
9 Lezley Carmichael Lezley Carmichael Remax Palm 20
10 Robert Howell TEAMSSR $20
11 . B&E Auto $20 last car on lead lap, National Roofing FSG $20 to 5th
12 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
13 Jordan Dahl $20 to 13th place
14 Wide Open Customs $20 to leader
15 Wide Open Customs $20 to leader
16 Wally Smith $50 for 16th place
17 Eddie Barnett Coach Eddies Backyard BBQ $50 17th place
18 Wide Open Customs $20 to leader
19 Robbie Tungsten Beverage $40 19th
20 Wide Open Customs $20 to leader
21 Anderson Racing/Anderson Custom Cabinets $50 last place car.
22 Whitney Bond 722 Motorsports 22 20
23 Kenny Gibson Finish-Line Pressure Cleaning $50 to 7th place
24 Chris Thornton $25
25 J & S Motorsports $25 to 25th place paid
26 Wide Open Customs $20 to leader
27 Used Car Factory $20 to leader
28 Robert Howell Team SSR 5 28
29 Racing with Ryan Podcast $20th for 10th place
30 Huntoon Racing $100 Leader paid
31 Used Car Factory $20 to leader
32. Huntoon Racing $50 5th place paid
33 Loney`s Home Services K Langford Lawn Care $40 to 22nd
34 Loney`s Home Services K Langford Lawn Care $40 to 6th
35 Used Car Factory $20 to leader
36 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
37 Michael Mackall 50, National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
38 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
39 Marc Kemick In loving Memory of Elliot Kemick 20, National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
40 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
41 Used Car Factory $20 to leader
42 Used Car Factory $20 to leader
43 Roger & Christina Pfau in Memory of Tommy Styer $50 to 2nd place
44 Narramore Machine Shop $20
45 Jerry Gilbert Memory of Mom $50 15th place
46 Narramore Machine Shop $20
47 Narramore Machine Shop $20
48 Narramore Machine Shop $20
49 Narramore Machine Shop $20
50 John Hamilton $50 to 5th
51. Jacob Warren Enterprises LLC $50 leader
54 Robbie Tungsten Beverage $40 to 6th
55 Fozzys Photos $100 digital photos 5th place
61 Chuck Flynn In Memory of Richie Evans 20
63 Kris Bridges Cardinal Financial Kristopher Bridges- NMLS 2045858 20
David & Linda Famiglietti Memorial $50 to 3rd
64 Lisa Grant $50 to 13th place
69 Brian Danforth Last place 20
72 whitney bond 722 Motorsports 1st place 20
73 Jerry Gilbert Memory of Older Brother $50 to 20th
74 In Memory of Robert Hamke and Bobby Coyle $37 to leader
78 Cory Lane Lane Motorsports 10 20
84 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
86 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
87. Jayson Edmunds Brent Edmund’s Racing $30 to leader paid
91 Speedracer Photos
92 Frisch Signs and Designs $20 to Leader
95 Apex Demolition 17th place $20
96 Gene Connell Gene Connells Racing 1st place 25
97 Kenny May in Memory of Earl May and Bobby Gerstman $50 for 10th.
98 Brinson Family Brinson Family 18th 25
99. Roger Kokalares 9th $200
100 Whitney bond 722 Motorsports 10 20
101 B&E Auto $20 last car on lead lap
107 Apex Demolition 17th place $20
113 Jordan Dahl $20 to 13th place
114 Logan Stanforth $20th to last place
115. Jacob Warren Enterprises LLC $50 leader
116 Logan Stanforth $20 to 27th
117 Logan Stanforth $20 to 26th
118 Logan Stanforth $20 to 25th
119 Logan Stanforth $20 to 24th
120 Logan Stanforth $20 to 23rd
121 Anderson Racing/Anderson Custom Cabinets $50 last place car.
122 Shari Phillips $20
123 Logan Stanforth $20 to 22nd
124 Logan Stanforth $20 to 21st
125 Logan Stanforth $20 to 20th
126 Logan Stanforth $20 to 28th
127 Karo Vaughn In Loving Memory of Kenny Vaughn 127 12 500, Apex Demolition 17th place $20
128 Fred Hansen $50 to 3rd paid, $100 Karl Garrard last place car K&M tools
LeMaster Insurance $100 to 8th and $100 to 15th place finishers