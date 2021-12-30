The following racers are entered in the Tulsa Shootout. Many of them are entered in multiple classes. Good luck to all, we will be watching and rooting for all of you.
Autumn Christie. Deltona
Austin Lewis. Jax
Brad Sutton. Palmetto
Paige Moss. DeLand
Carl Lebo. DeLand
Allard Rains III. Jax
Blake Clouser. Lake Helen
Cheyenne Potter. Lake Helen
Chad Lebo. Jax
Easton Lebo. St. Cloud
Cody Bryson. Ocala
John Crowder. Summerfield
Bailee Spitulski. Garden
Robbie Smith. Ocala
Mark Reynolds. Satellite Beach
Connor Berah. Jax
Ty Nevins. Titusville
Wade Olmstead. Orange City
Dylan Hull Del. DeLand
Blake Clouser is wining some heat races and turning heads in Tulsa, Today he ran side by side with Christopher Bell.
We will try and keep you updated on all the Florida teams accomplishments.