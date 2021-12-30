The following racers are entered in the Tulsa Shootout. Many of them are entered in multiple classes. Good luck to all, we will be watching and rooting for all of you.

Autumn Christie. Deltona

Austin Lewis. Jax

Brad Sutton. Palmetto

Paige Moss. DeLand

Carl Lebo. DeLand

Allard Rains III. Jax

Blake Clouser. Lake Helen

Cheyenne Potter. Lake Helen

Chad Lebo. Jax

Easton Lebo. St. Cloud

Cody Bryson. Ocala

John Crowder. Summerfield

Bailee Spitulski. Garden

Robbie Smith. Ocala

Mark Reynolds. Satellite Beach

Connor Berah. Jax

Ty Nevins. Titusville

Wade Olmstead. Orange City

Dylan Hull Del. DeLand