11/18 Updated Laps sold and entry List for the Bill Bigley memorial at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 11/28/2020



Latest information as of this afternoon.



Please Share and Help us make this Huge event. 10K to win 800 to start

Michael Goddard Tells us what the Bigley Family means to him:





Challenge!!!!!!! We need to fill all of these laps this week!!! Buy a lap and challenge someone to buy one. Any amount. Any positions!!!



anyone wanting to buy laps contact us on facebook messenger at Sunshine state racing or e-mail Jennifer@karnac.com or Robert@karnac.com or call 863-990-3564

Lap Sponsors for the Bigley Memorial on 11/28 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events

We are doing it a little different this year to benefit all drivers. Laps 1-128 are available, You can choose any amount for the lap and let us know what place you want it to go to on that lap.

(example: Lap 100, Brinson Family, 10th place $50.00)

This way the money goes thru the field of drivers. Money needs to be paid as soon as possible by cash, check, venmo.

Make sure to comment lap #, amount, what place, and how you want it listed, (in memory of, company name, your name, etc)

Lap _ Amount $_ Place _ Name of Lap __

Also looking for :

Hard charger award: Shadow Graphics $100 and a Custom Set of Numbers,

Fast qualifier award: $200 — Jerry Gilbert

Longest Tow award: Mike Lemaster$100

Hard luck award-Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning $100, Jerry Gilbert

Best Appearing Car– $100 Jerry Gilbert and certificate and fre picture from Speed Racer Photos



1. Karnac $10 for 27th place

2. Bigley Family Lap Griffis Pools 5th place 100 also In Memory of Tommy/Blake 20.00

3.

4.

5.

6.

7. Thomas Raiser $50 to 7th

8. Ripley Racing $10 to 8th place

9.

10.

11. Britney Pattie

12. Fred Hansen $25.00 leader

13.

14.

15. LeMaster’s Insurance $50 for 28th Place

16. Wally Smith 16th place $50.00

17.

18. TCB Speed South $50 18th place

19.

20. Dodson Family Racing, $20 to position 20

21. Devin McLeod $50 5th place

22.

23. Robert Todd Racing, RTR $50 to 23rd

24.

25. LJ Grimm $ 50 to leader

26. Jeremy Huntoon Racing $26, 4th place

27.

28. Sunshine State racing $20 for 28th place/ $200 10th place In Memory of Bill Bigley Sr.

29. Exterior Services Inc $25 to 3rd

30. Exterior Services Inc $25 to 3rd

31.Exterior Services Inc $25 to 3rd

32.Exterior Services Inc $25 to 3rd

33.Exterior Services Inc $25 to 3rd

34.Exterior Services Inc $25 to 3rd

35.Exterior Services Inc $25 to 3rd

36. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

37. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

38. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

39. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

40. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

41. Movement Mortgage VA Team $20 to last lead lap car

42. Movement Mortgage VA Team $20 to last lead lap car

43. Movement Mortgage VA Team $20 to last lead lap car

44. Movement Mortgage VA Team $20 to last lead lap car

45. $200 15th place In Memory of Sadie Rose Gilbert

46.

47.

48.

49.

50.

51.

52.

53.

54.

55.

56.

57. Robert Todd Racing, RTR $50 for 21st

58.

59.

60.

61.

62.

63.

64.

65.

66.

67.

68.

69.Affordable Screen Printing and Embroidery $50 to last place

70.

71.

72. LJ Grimm $50 to leader

73. $200 20th place In Memory of Joe Gilbert

74.

75.

76.

77.

78.

79.

80. Ronny & Kayla Roop $25.00 8th place

81.

82. Austin Griffis 8th place $28.00

83.

84. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

85.

86. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

87. Brent Edmunds Racing leader $40.00

88.

89.

90.

91.

92. ProTruck 92 Brennon Pletcher and Security Fence $92 places 9th and 2nd

93.

94.

95.

96. Gene Connell $20 to 28th place

97. In Memory of Earl May, $50

98. Richard and Patty Brinson $20, 10th place

99.

100.

101.

102.

103.

104.

105.

106.

107.

108.

109.

110.

111.

112. Sunbelt Rentals Ft Myers $100 to Leader

113.

114.

115.

116.

117.

118. TCB Speed South $50 to 1st car out of race

119.

120.

121.

122.

123. K&M Tools $25 2nd, $25 8th

124.

125.

126.

127.$10 for 4th place and $10 for 6th place Dennis Burgeson/Oval Track News

128. Karnac $10 for 11th place

Entry List: Dylan Bigley Micheal Goddard Michael Atwell Jesse Dutilly Keith Roggen Devin Mcloud Sean LeMaster Chase Lovelady Cody Coffman Jeff Firestine Josh Todd Trey Bayne Anthony Sergi Jeff Scofield Mike Bresnahan Nick Neri Dustin Dunn Ricky Anderson David Weaver Colin Allman Brandon Anderson Scot Walters Raymond Klappert Jony Kay Michael Hinde John Nutley Steve Dorer Daniel Webster Jared Irvan Anthony Cataldi #82 David McIntyre LLC Driver ?? Patrick Staropoli Wayne Anderson Hayden Sprauge Josh Williams ( Xfinity Driver of the 92 car) LB Skaggs Kyle Sieg John Gerstner