10k on the Line this weekend at Citrus County Speedway, Full Throttle 100 for Super Late Models

THIS SATURDAY: One of our BIGGEST EVENTS OF THE SEASON is back!! Get ready for our 5th Annual $10,000 TO WIN Full Throttle 100! The BIGGEST, BADDEST, and FASTEST Super Late Models will be gearing up for 100 LAPS and a BIG CHECK!! The past four years that we have held this event have featured GREAT RACING and GREAT DRIVERS!

2021: WHO WILL IT BE THIS YEAR?!

NOT ONLY will the Mike Scott Super Late Models be here to put on an ACTION-PACKED show for you, but also the Signsfast Pure Stocks 25, Outlaw Street Stocks 25, and one of our BIGGEST and FAN-FAVORITE classes: the Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25!

You’re going to want IN on all of this action!!