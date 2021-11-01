10k on the Line this weekend at Citrus County Speedway, Full Throttle 100 for Super Late Models
This is the weekend we have all waited on and the Hoosier is the tire. Who will Leave Citrus County with a 10k check this weekend.
THIS SATURDAY: One of our BIGGEST EVENTS OF THE SEASON is back!! Get ready for our 5th Annual $10,000 TO WIN Full Throttle 100! The BIGGEST, BADDEST, and FASTEST Super Late Models will be gearing up for 100 LAPS and a BIG CHECK!! The past four years that we have held this event have featured GREAT RACING and GREAT DRIVERS!
2017: 5k Daniel Keene Jr.
2018: 84 Wayne Anderson
2019: 30 Jesse Dutilly
2020: 26 Bubba Pollard
2021: WHO WILL IT BE THIS YEAR?!
NOT ONLY will the Mike Scott Super Late Models be here to put on an ACTION-PACKED show for you, but also the Signsfast Pure Stocks 25, Outlaw Street Stocks 25, and one of our BIGGEST and FAN-FAVORITE classes: the Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25!
You’re going to want IN on all of this action!!
*CASH ONLY – NO ATM*
Grandstands open at 5:30
Qualifying + Heat Racing at 6:30
Feature Racing at 7:30!
(Grandstand Entrance on HWY 44)
General Admission: $15
Ages 7-17: $5
Kids 6 and under: Free
For the UP-FRONT ACTION LOVERS –
The Pits open at 1
Practice starts at 3
(Pit Entrance located on Airport Rd)
Pit Passes: $30
Kids 7 and under: $15